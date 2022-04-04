Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

