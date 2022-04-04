MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.53. 465,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,765.60. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Insiders sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,122 over the last three months.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.