Megacoin Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $183,896.28 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00268375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001449 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,903,053 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.