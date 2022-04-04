Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.26).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.89), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,993.25). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,715.42). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955.

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 763 ($9.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 752.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

