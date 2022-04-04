Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,187.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00282183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.98 or 0.00703411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

