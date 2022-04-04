Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 4.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.20. Approximately 2,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.
The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
