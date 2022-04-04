Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 4.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.20. Approximately 2,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.