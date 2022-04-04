Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

