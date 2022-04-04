Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 6,995 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.