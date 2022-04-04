Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.