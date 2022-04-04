Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

