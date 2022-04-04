Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

