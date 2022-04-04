Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

