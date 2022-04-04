Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,910 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,206,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,796,000 after acquiring an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 260,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

