Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,435 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $68.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

