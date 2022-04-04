Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO opened at $82.68 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

