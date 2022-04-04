MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRFGet Rating) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €12.60 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of MRPRF stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.