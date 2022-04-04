MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €12.60 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of MRPRF stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

