Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Metacrine in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.60 on Monday. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Metacrine by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

