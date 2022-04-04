Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,062.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $12,062.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,975,315 coins and its circulating supply is 79,975,218 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.