MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

