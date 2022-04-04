Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.05 and last traded at $97.31. 629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

