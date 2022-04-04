M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 226 at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 226 ($2.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($3.16).

Get M&G alerts:

LON:MNG opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.89) on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 69.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.42.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.