MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE MGP opened at $39.34 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

