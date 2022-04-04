M&G’s (MGPUF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $226.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Shares of MGPUF remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

