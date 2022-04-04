Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

MCHP opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

