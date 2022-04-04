Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Welch Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

