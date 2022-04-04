Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY) Insider Alan Scott Sells 25,000 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.43), for a total transaction of £199,000 ($260,675.92).

Alan Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £152,877 ($200,258.06).

Shares of LON MWY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 805 ($10.54). 147,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 774.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 805.49. The company has a market capitalization of £518.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc has a 12 month low of GBX 679.47 ($8.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.