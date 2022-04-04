Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Down to $109.05

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.05, but opened at $106.72. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $103.39, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

