Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $20,022.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Leonard Osser sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $20,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Leonard Osser sold 6,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,060.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,110 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $9,456.30.

On Monday, March 21st, Leonard Osser sold 7,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $9,880.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $9,963.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Leonard Osser sold 6,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $9,792.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,500 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $9,975.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Leonard Osser sold 7,700 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $9,856.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $9,996.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Leonard Osser sold 8,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Leonard Osser sold 7,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $9,906.00.

MLSS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.53. 448,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,840. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.34.

MLSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

