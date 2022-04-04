Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 3,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

