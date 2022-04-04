Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 3,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
