MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $11.59 or 0.00024868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $125.53 million and $175,431.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00284264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005434 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00679942 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,828,510 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

