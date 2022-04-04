Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Minerva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

