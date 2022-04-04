Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 131440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Specifically, Director John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,253,970 shares in the company, valued at C$7,060,883.74. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 356,853 shares of company stock valued at $206,829.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

