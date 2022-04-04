Mirrored Apple Market Capitalization Tops $9.89 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $9.89 million and $149,876.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.38 or 0.00379851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 55,781 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

