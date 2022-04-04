Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches One Day Volume of $948,282.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $9.96 million and $948,282.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $383.02 or 0.00823659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.04 or 0.07518013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,502.09 or 0.99999795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,011 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

