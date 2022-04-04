Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.55 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $41.55 million and approximately $201,780.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $36.97 or 0.00080186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.31 or 0.07514210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.25 or 0.99984376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.