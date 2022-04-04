Mirrored iShares Silver Trust One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,781.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $33,781.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.83 or 0.00051687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.31 or 0.07514210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.25 or 0.99984376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 439,366 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.