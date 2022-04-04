Mirrored Microsoft Price Hits $340.93 on Major Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $209,889.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $340.93 or 0.00730106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 26,406 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

