Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 58 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £138.62 ($181.58).

Shares of LON:MAB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 238.60 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 165,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,724. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 334 ($4.38).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.67).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

