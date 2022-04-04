Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.27 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012375 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00247088 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

