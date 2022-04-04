Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

MITEY stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

