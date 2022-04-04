Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MITUY opened at $12.37 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.
