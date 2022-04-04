Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

