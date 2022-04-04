Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Raised to €68.50 at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$55.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

