Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,950. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

