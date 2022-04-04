Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $27,714.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00487672 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

