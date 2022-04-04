MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $809,067.20

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $809,067.20 and approximately $1,795.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00242287 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,929,408 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

