Monetha (MTH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $85,397.00

Monetha (MTH) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $85,397.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00108008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

