Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$31.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

