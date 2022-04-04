More Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $61,112.95 and $7.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.