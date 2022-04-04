Morgan Stanley Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $56.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Envista stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

