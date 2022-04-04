Morgan Stanley Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $204.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.31.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $233.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.18. Saia has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
