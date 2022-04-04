Morgan Stanley Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $204.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.31.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $233.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.18. Saia has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.